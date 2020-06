Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home that was recently remodeled! Granite counters and stainless appliances will make you fall in love with the kitchen! Sit on the deck and enjoy the beautiful views. Backs to paved trails that lead to a large pond. Finished basement with a walk out, attached garage, this one has it all!