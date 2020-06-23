6315 NODDING NIGHT COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Best schools in Howard County ~ River Hill School District.Quiet cul-de-sac. Main level offers open concept large eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplace, living room, dining room, powder room, and patio doors to a fenced-in, private wooded back yard. Bright kitchen remodeled in 2016 with quartz countertops and top of the line stainless steel appliances. New hardwood floors on entire first level. Fully finished basement with large rec room, den/office, and full bathroom. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet, bathroom with double vanity and over-sized soaking tub. Large, covered front porch. Two-car garage. Community has a playground, miles of trails, and open access to the Middle Patuxent Environmental Area (Nature Preserve). Convenient to Ft Meade, NSA, 32, 108, 95, 29, 100, great shopping and dining. Background check and credit check required.