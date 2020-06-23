All apartments in Columbia
Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:47 AM

6315 NODDING NIGHT COURT

6315 Nodding Night Court · No Longer Available
Location

6315 Nodding Night Court, Columbia, MD 21044
River Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Best schools in Howard County ~ River Hill School District.Quiet cul-de-sac. Main level offers open concept large eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplace, living room, dining room, powder room, and patio doors to a fenced-in, private wooded back yard. Bright kitchen remodeled in 2016 with quartz countertops and top of the line stainless steel appliances. New hardwood floors on entire first level. Fully finished basement with large rec room, den/office, and full bathroom. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet, bathroom with double vanity and over-sized soaking tub. Large, covered front porch. Two-car garage. Community has a playground, miles of trails, and open access to the Middle Patuxent Environmental Area (Nature Preserve). Convenient to Ft Meade, NSA, 32, 108, 95, 29, 100, great shopping and dining. Background check and credit check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6315 NODDING NIGHT COURT have any available units?
6315 NODDING NIGHT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6315 NODDING NIGHT COURT have?
Some of 6315 NODDING NIGHT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6315 NODDING NIGHT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6315 NODDING NIGHT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6315 NODDING NIGHT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6315 NODDING NIGHT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6315 NODDING NIGHT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6315 NODDING NIGHT COURT offers parking.
Does 6315 NODDING NIGHT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6315 NODDING NIGHT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6315 NODDING NIGHT COURT have a pool?
No, 6315 NODDING NIGHT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6315 NODDING NIGHT COURT have accessible units?
No, 6315 NODDING NIGHT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6315 NODDING NIGHT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6315 NODDING NIGHT COURT has units with dishwashers.
