6276 DUSTY GLASS COURT

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Looking for an incredible 4 bedroom single family home with 2 car garage and level backyard? Look now further. This home is impeccably maintained and is waiting for a caring new tenant. Located in a tree lined cul-de-sac, Dusty Glass Ct is just 3 minutes away from grocery stores, community park, swimming pool and Rt 32 access. Inside you~ll find plenty of space to spread out and enjoy. The updated kitchen shines with beautiful granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Friends and family will be impressed with the formal dining room space. The heating and cooling is all central air and the systems are well maintained to help keep your energy bills down.