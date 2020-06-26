All apartments in Columbia
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

6276 DUSTY GLASS COURT

6276 Dusty Glass Court · No Longer Available
Location

6276 Dusty Glass Court, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Looking for an incredible 4 bedroom single family home with 2 car garage and level backyard? Look now further. This home is impeccably maintained and is waiting for a caring new tenant. Located in a tree lined cul-de-sac, Dusty Glass Ct is just 3 minutes away from grocery stores, community park, swimming pool and Rt 32 access. Inside you~ll find plenty of space to spread out and enjoy. The updated kitchen shines with beautiful granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Friends and family will be impressed with the formal dining room space. The heating and cooling is all central air and the systems are well maintained to help keep your energy bills down.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6276 DUSTY GLASS COURT have any available units?
6276 DUSTY GLASS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6276 DUSTY GLASS COURT have?
Some of 6276 DUSTY GLASS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6276 DUSTY GLASS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6276 DUSTY GLASS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6276 DUSTY GLASS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6276 DUSTY GLASS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6276 DUSTY GLASS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6276 DUSTY GLASS COURT offers parking.
Does 6276 DUSTY GLASS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6276 DUSTY GLASS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6276 DUSTY GLASS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 6276 DUSTY GLASS COURT has a pool.
Does 6276 DUSTY GLASS COURT have accessible units?
No, 6276 DUSTY GLASS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6276 DUSTY GLASS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6276 DUSTY GLASS COURT has units with dishwashers.
