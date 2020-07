Amenities

Beautiful single family home in the Village of Hickory Ridge. Spacious with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Bonus features like rec room, utility room, mud room, den. Yard maintenance provided by owner. Eat in kitchen with island, pantry and breakfast bar. 2 car garage and deck with fenced yard. Architectural bonus features of vaulted ceilings and skylights, walk in closets and fireplace! Huge finished custom lower level! Don't miss this one, must see. No smoking please and pets considered.