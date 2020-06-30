6172 LLANFAIR DRIVE

Amenities

Don't wait, or you will miss out on this amazing home in Owen Brown Estates! This custom built, contemporary home offers a ton of upgrades. New carpet, fresh paint, Granite counter tops, back splash, stainless steel appliances, soaring ceilings, hardwood floors including some bamboo flooring, recessed lights, main level bedroom & full bath, a gorgeous master bath, with walk-in closet and built-ins, possible bedroom and den in the basement with extra kitchen, perfect for an Au pair quarters, & the list goes on! Enjoy the the peaceful/tranquil scene from the screened in porch and gorgeous back yard! Requires a minimum of 2 year lease