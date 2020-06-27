6139 NEW LEAF COURT

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Come home to this quiet cul-de-sac oasis and enjoy this turnkey home. The spacious kitchen will quickly become the heart of this home as is flows from kitchen to dining room, to outdoor spaces with ease. Be wowed by the freshly renovated and expanded master bathroom, and spacious bedrooms. Or, just relax in the fully finished "PUB STYLE" basement. 2014-High-efficiency Windows installed 2015-Master Bathroom enlarged and updatedUpstairs Guest Bathroom relocated and updatedCeiling fans and light fixtures installed in every bedroom 2016-Basement gutted and remodeled adding ~ bath and high-end wood finishesNew subpanel installed in basementSplit-rail fence installedReverse Osmosis water filtration system and water softener installed 2017-Kitchen updated to slate tile floor and backsplashHardwood floors expanded and refinished throughout main floor 2018-Kitchen remodeled to expand slate tile floor, added additional cabinetry, and incorporated island into designAdded Crown Molding on main level 2019-Added large Master walk-in closet and guest bedroom walk-in closetNew roof installedNew carpet installed