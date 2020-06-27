6138 WHITE MARBLE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool

Beautiful sun filled Townhome in Village of River Hill. Open layout, Gleaming Hardwood floor entire main level, Large kitchen & deck. Huge finished walkout basement with study & full bath, private wooded back yard. Master suite with walk-in closet, super bath with soaking tub & separate shower. New HVAC system and carpet, Walking distance to supermarket, shops, pool, gym, jogging path. Long term lease available. Housing Voucher welcome. Contact the owner for showings and all inquiries. 4437039842(text) or email: karenim@yahoo.com