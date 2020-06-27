All apartments in Columbia
6138 WHITE MARBLE CT
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:24 AM

6138 WHITE MARBLE CT

6138 White Marble Court · No Longer Available
Location

6138 White Marble Court, Columbia, MD 21029
River Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful sun filled Townhome in Village of River Hill. Open layout, Gleaming Hardwood floor entire main level, Large kitchen & deck. Huge finished walkout basement with study & full bath, private wooded back yard. Master suite with walk-in closet, super bath with soaking tub & separate shower. New HVAC system and carpet, Walking distance to supermarket, shops, pool, gym, jogging path. Long term lease available. Housing Voucher welcome. Contact the owner for showings and all inquiries. 4437039842(text) or email: karenim@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6138 WHITE MARBLE CT have any available units?
6138 WHITE MARBLE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6138 WHITE MARBLE CT have?
Some of 6138 WHITE MARBLE CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6138 WHITE MARBLE CT currently offering any rent specials?
6138 WHITE MARBLE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6138 WHITE MARBLE CT pet-friendly?
No, 6138 WHITE MARBLE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6138 WHITE MARBLE CT offer parking?
Yes, 6138 WHITE MARBLE CT offers parking.
Does 6138 WHITE MARBLE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6138 WHITE MARBLE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6138 WHITE MARBLE CT have a pool?
Yes, 6138 WHITE MARBLE CT has a pool.
Does 6138 WHITE MARBLE CT have accessible units?
No, 6138 WHITE MARBLE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6138 WHITE MARBLE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6138 WHITE MARBLE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
