6134 Little Foxes Run

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath townhome located in Columbia! This three level townhome features hardwood flooring throughout the main level. There is a spacious open concept living room and formal dining room with easy access to the kitchen. The fully equipped eat in kitchen offers updated appliances, a breakfast bar and a spacious pantry closet. There is a big deck for entertaining off of the kitchen and a half bath for added convenience. The upper level has 2 big spare bedrooms that share a full bath. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and an additional closet, and comforting wall to wall carpeting. The master bathroom has a double vanity sink and a soaking tub and separate shower. The fully finished basement has ample closets an additional storage room, and a laundry and utility room. The basement also features a full sized 4th bedroom suite with an additional 3rd full bath with a stand up shower. There is also a walk out into the backyard from the basement for added entertainment.



~ Close to Long Reach Park!



~ 5 Minutes from Columbia Crossing. Plenty of shopping and restaurants!



~ Minutes from SR. 29, SR. 32, and I-95!



Pets welcome with an additional deposit and owner approval.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



(RLNE4956279)