Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

6134 Little Foxes Run

6134 Little Foxes Run · No Longer Available
Location

6134 Little Foxes Run, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath townhome located in Columbia! This three level townhome features hardwood flooring throughout the main level. There is a spacious open concept living room and formal dining room with easy access to the kitchen. The fully equipped eat in kitchen offers updated appliances, a breakfast bar and a spacious pantry closet. There is a big deck for entertaining off of the kitchen and a half bath for added convenience. The upper level has 2 big spare bedrooms that share a full bath. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and an additional closet, and comforting wall to wall carpeting. The master bathroom has a double vanity sink and a soaking tub and separate shower. The fully finished basement has ample closets an additional storage room, and a laundry and utility room. The basement also features a full sized 4th bedroom suite with an additional 3rd full bath with a stand up shower. There is also a walk out into the backyard from the basement for added entertainment.

~ Close to Long Reach Park!

~ 5 Minutes from Columbia Crossing. Plenty of shopping and restaurants!

~ Minutes from SR. 29, SR. 32, and I-95!

Pets welcome with an additional deposit and owner approval.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

(RLNE4956279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6134 Little Foxes Run have any available units?
6134 Little Foxes Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6134 Little Foxes Run have?
Some of 6134 Little Foxes Run's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6134 Little Foxes Run currently offering any rent specials?
6134 Little Foxes Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6134 Little Foxes Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 6134 Little Foxes Run is pet friendly.
Does 6134 Little Foxes Run offer parking?
No, 6134 Little Foxes Run does not offer parking.
Does 6134 Little Foxes Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6134 Little Foxes Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6134 Little Foxes Run have a pool?
No, 6134 Little Foxes Run does not have a pool.
Does 6134 Little Foxes Run have accessible units?
No, 6134 Little Foxes Run does not have accessible units.
Does 6134 Little Foxes Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 6134 Little Foxes Run does not have units with dishwashers.
