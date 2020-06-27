All apartments in Columbia
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:57 AM

6075 Majors Ln Apt 6

6075 Majors Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6075 Majors Lane, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom top floor condo in Columbia with additional storage space! Features include gorgeous laminate hardwood flooring and crown molding throughout a spacious living room, separate dining room and a fully updated kitchen with tiled floors, newer cabinets and countertops and all appliances including gas stove. A full hall bath has tiled floors and updated fixtures as well as 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space, including a master bedroom with walk in closet and full master bath walk in shower and new fixtures. The private balcony backs up to a serene wooded area that would be great for entertaining. On-site coin-operated laundry facility available. Tenants can enjoy neighborhood walking trails and optional paid membership to the Columbia Association which includes access to gym and pool facilities!

Pets under 40lbs (no more than 2) considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.

Contact Jeannie at 410-258-6694 for details or to schedule an appointment or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com

Here is the link to apply online:
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

Good Credit Score required.

(RLNE4852027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

