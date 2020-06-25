Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6075 Majors Lane Unit 6 Available 06/24/19 Updated 3BR/2BA Top Floor Condo in Columbia in GREAT Howard County Location! - Updated 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom top floor condo in Columbia with additional storage space! Features include gorgeous laminate hardwood flooring and crown molding throughout a spacious living room, separate dining room and a fully updated kitchen with tiled floors, newer cabinets and countertops and all appliances including gas stove. A full hall bath has tiled floors and updated fixtures as well as 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space, including a master bedroom with walk in closet and full master bath walk in shower and new fixtures. The private balcony backs up to a serene wooded area that would be great for entertaining. On-site coin-operated laundry facility available. Tenants can enjoy neighborhood walking trails and optional paid membership to the Columbia Association which includes access to gym and pool facilities!



Pets under 40lbs (no more than 2) considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.



Contact Eddie at 301-325-9323 for details or to schedule an appointment or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



Here is the link to apply online:

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



Good Credit Score required.



(RLNE3791011)