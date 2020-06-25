All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 6075 Majors Lane Unit 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
6075 Majors Lane Unit 6
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

6075 Majors Lane Unit 6

6075 Majors Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Long Reach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6075 Majors Ln, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6075 Majors Lane Unit 6 Available 06/24/19 Updated 3BR/2BA Top Floor Condo in Columbia in GREAT Howard County Location! - Updated 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom top floor condo in Columbia with additional storage space! Features include gorgeous laminate hardwood flooring and crown molding throughout a spacious living room, separate dining room and a fully updated kitchen with tiled floors, newer cabinets and countertops and all appliances including gas stove. A full hall bath has tiled floors and updated fixtures as well as 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space, including a master bedroom with walk in closet and full master bath walk in shower and new fixtures. The private balcony backs up to a serene wooded area that would be great for entertaining. On-site coin-operated laundry facility available. Tenants can enjoy neighborhood walking trails and optional paid membership to the Columbia Association which includes access to gym and pool facilities!

Pets under 40lbs (no more than 2) considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.

Contact Eddie at 301-325-9323 for details or to schedule an appointment or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com

Here is the link to apply online:
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

Good Credit Score required.

(RLNE3791011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6075 Majors Lane Unit 6 have any available units?
6075 Majors Lane Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6075 Majors Lane Unit 6 have?
Some of 6075 Majors Lane Unit 6's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6075 Majors Lane Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
6075 Majors Lane Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6075 Majors Lane Unit 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6075 Majors Lane Unit 6 is pet friendly.
Does 6075 Majors Lane Unit 6 offer parking?
No, 6075 Majors Lane Unit 6 does not offer parking.
Does 6075 Majors Lane Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6075 Majors Lane Unit 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6075 Majors Lane Unit 6 have a pool?
Yes, 6075 Majors Lane Unit 6 has a pool.
Does 6075 Majors Lane Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 6075 Majors Lane Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 6075 Majors Lane Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6075 Majors Lane Unit 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way
Columbia, MD 21044
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir
Columbia, MD 21044
Juniper
6000 Merriweather Drive
Columbia, MD 21044
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr
Columbia, MD 21045
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University