All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 6039 Blue Point Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
6039 Blue Point Ct
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM

6039 Blue Point Ct

6039 Blue Point Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6039 Blue Point Court, Columbia, MD 21029
River Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Want to Schedule a Showing? First Complete the New Resident Questionnaire at www.boomtowninc.com - Top of the Home Page- Get Qualified and sign a lease FAST!

LEASING REQUIREMENTS: $93,600 Annual Gross Household Income required with credit scores 600 and above. 12-month lease minimum, longer term leases preferred. No history of Non-Payment judgments or evictions. First months rent and security deposit ($2600) required at lease signing. For more information call Us at 301-979-9009 or Apps@boomtowninc.com!

3 Bed 3.5 Bath townhouse ready for you now! Beautiful wide plank hardwood flooring on first floor! Open concept and large breakfast bar - perfect for hosting! Large deck off kitchen backs to green space for more privacy. Great size master with private on suite and good size secondary bedrooms. New paint, tons of parking for guests, walking distance to gym and grocery stores. Literally Minutes to Route 32 Route 29 and I-95 ideal for commuters. Recessed lighting upgraded carpet walk-out basement gas heat / range this home has it all! **EXCEPTIONAL School District** For more information call us at 301-979-9009 or email apps@boomtowninc.com

(RLNE3837391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6039 Blue Point Ct have any available units?
6039 Blue Point Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6039 Blue Point Ct have?
Some of 6039 Blue Point Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6039 Blue Point Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6039 Blue Point Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6039 Blue Point Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6039 Blue Point Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6039 Blue Point Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6039 Blue Point Ct offers parking.
Does 6039 Blue Point Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6039 Blue Point Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6039 Blue Point Ct have a pool?
No, 6039 Blue Point Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6039 Blue Point Ct have accessible units?
No, 6039 Blue Point Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6039 Blue Point Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6039 Blue Point Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Verona at Oakland Mills
9650 Whiteacre Rd
Columbia, MD 21045
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
Monarch Mills
7600 Monarch Mills Way
Columbia, MD 21046
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct
Columbia, MD 21045
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
Bluffs at Hawthorn
10401 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Columbia Glade
5029 Columbia Road
Columbia, MD 21044
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University