6039 Blue Point Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Want to Schedule a Showing? First Complete the New Resident Questionnaire at www.boomtowninc.com - Top of the Home Page- Get Qualified and sign a lease FAST!



LEASING REQUIREMENTS: $93,600 Annual Gross Household Income required with credit scores 600 and above. 12-month lease minimum, longer term leases preferred. No history of Non-Payment judgments or evictions. First months rent and security deposit ($2600) required at lease signing. For more information call Us at 301-979-9009 or Apps@boomtowninc.com!



3 Bed 3.5 Bath townhouse ready for you now! Beautiful wide plank hardwood flooring on first floor! Open concept and large breakfast bar - perfect for hosting! Large deck off kitchen backs to green space for more privacy. Great size master with private on suite and good size secondary bedrooms. New paint, tons of parking for guests, walking distance to gym and grocery stores. Literally Minutes to Route 32 Route 29 and I-95 ideal for commuters. Recessed lighting upgraded carpet walk-out basement gas heat / range this home has it all! **EXCEPTIONAL School District** For more information call us at 301-979-9009 or email apps@boomtowninc.com



(RLNE3837391)