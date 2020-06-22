All apartments in Columbia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6008 Thoroughbred Way

6008 Thoroughbred Way · No Longer Available
Location

6008 Thoroughbred Way, Columbia, MD 21044
Downtown Columbia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Why rent an apartment when you can have this beautiful town-home?

Located in a very nice area of Columbia, MD near Howard Community College, Howard County General Hospital, and Columbia Mall.

Beautiful Townhouse
Lots of recent updates
New Fresh Carpet, Fresh Paint, New recessed lights, Hardwood kitchen living room, New Fridge, New Washer/Dryer, New Bathroom amenities and much more...
The house is ready for a new tenant immediately
2 reserved parking spots right in front of the house
A good credit score is a Must

Open House Saturday and Sunday
Midweek visits can be scheduled- Please call to arrange

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/21145

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4482752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6008 Thoroughbred Way have any available units?
6008 Thoroughbred Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6008 Thoroughbred Way have?
Some of 6008 Thoroughbred Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6008 Thoroughbred Way currently offering any rent specials?
6008 Thoroughbred Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6008 Thoroughbred Way pet-friendly?
No, 6008 Thoroughbred Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6008 Thoroughbred Way offer parking?
Yes, 6008 Thoroughbred Way does offer parking.
Does 6008 Thoroughbred Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6008 Thoroughbred Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6008 Thoroughbred Way have a pool?
No, 6008 Thoroughbred Way does not have a pool.
Does 6008 Thoroughbred Way have accessible units?
No, 6008 Thoroughbred Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6008 Thoroughbred Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6008 Thoroughbred Way has units with dishwashers.
