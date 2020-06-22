6008 Thoroughbred Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Why rent an apartment when you can have this beautiful town-home?



Located in a very nice area of Columbia, MD near Howard Community College, Howard County General Hospital, and Columbia Mall.



Beautiful Townhouse

Lots of recent updates

New Fresh Carpet, Fresh Paint, New recessed lights, Hardwood kitchen living room, New Fridge, New Washer/Dryer, New Bathroom amenities and much more...

The house is ready for a new tenant immediately

2 reserved parking spots right in front of the house

A good credit score is a Must



Open House Saturday and Sunday

Midweek visits can be scheduled- Please call to arrange



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/21145



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4482752)