6008 Thoroughbred Way

Amenities
Why rent an apartment when you can have this beautiful town-home?
Located in a very nice area of Columbia, MD near Howard Community College, Howard County General Hospital, and Columbia Mall.
Beautiful Townhouse
Lots of recent updates
New Fresh Carpet, Fresh Paint, New recessed lights, Hardwood kitchen living room, New Fridge, New Washer/Dryer, New Bathroom amenities and much more...
The house is ready for a new tenant immediately
2 reserved parking spots right in front of the house
A good credit score is a Must
Open House Saturday and Sunday
Midweek visits can be scheduled- Please call to arrange
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/21145
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4482752)