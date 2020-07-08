5930 GREAT STAR DR #203

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful condominium in the desirable River Hill community just minutes to shopping, dining and commuter routes boasts updates throughout! Spacious interiors accented by high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a neutral color palette. Eat-in-kitchen appointed with 42-inch cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a planning station. Large living room featuring a tray ceiling and crown molding. Master bedroom highlights a walk-in closet, additional closet and an en-suite bath with a double vanity and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath with a stylish vanity and tiled shower. Generously sized laundry room. Attached garage space. Don't miss this!