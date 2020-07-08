All apartments in Columbia
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

5930 GREAT STAR DR #203

5930 Great Star Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5930 Great Star Drive, Columbia, MD 21029
River Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful condominium in the desirable River Hill community just minutes to shopping, dining and commuter routes boasts updates throughout! Spacious interiors accented by high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a neutral color palette. Eat-in-kitchen appointed with 42-inch cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a planning station. Large living room featuring a tray ceiling and crown molding. Master bedroom highlights a walk-in closet, additional closet and an en-suite bath with a double vanity and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath with a stylish vanity and tiled shower. Generously sized laundry room. Attached garage space. Don't miss this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5930 GREAT STAR DR #203 have any available units?
5930 GREAT STAR DR #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5930 GREAT STAR DR #203 have?
Some of 5930 GREAT STAR DR #203's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5930 GREAT STAR DR #203 currently offering any rent specials?
5930 GREAT STAR DR #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5930 GREAT STAR DR #203 pet-friendly?
No, 5930 GREAT STAR DR #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5930 GREAT STAR DR #203 offer parking?
Yes, 5930 GREAT STAR DR #203 offers parking.
Does 5930 GREAT STAR DR #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5930 GREAT STAR DR #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5930 GREAT STAR DR #203 have a pool?
No, 5930 GREAT STAR DR #203 does not have a pool.
Does 5930 GREAT STAR DR #203 have accessible units?
No, 5930 GREAT STAR DR #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 5930 GREAT STAR DR #203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5930 GREAT STAR DR #203 has units with dishwashers.

