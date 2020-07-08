5930 GREAT STAR DR #203

Amenities
Beautiful condominium in the desirable River Hill community just minutes to shopping, dining and commuter routes boasts updates throughout! Spacious interiors accented by high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a neutral color palette. Eat-in-kitchen appointed with 42-inch cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a planning station. Large living room featuring a tray ceiling and crown molding. Master bedroom highlights a walk-in closet, additional closet and an en-suite bath with a double vanity and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath with a stylish vanity and tiled shower. Generously sized laundry room. Attached garage space. Don't miss this!