5908 FLEETS OF TIME COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Welcome Home! Adorable town home in the Village of River Hill! Close to 108, 32, and 95. The prime location towards the back of the neighborhood. Park in the attached garage or the adjacent parking pad. Extra parking very close by. Enter the main level featuring a sun drenched grand open floor plan, crown molding, and beautiful hardwood floors lead to the spacious upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a pantry and plenty of cabinet space. There is a breakfast bar for additional seating. Enjoy meals in the bright morning room or in the dining room. The second level offers a large master bedroom boasting a tray ceiling and a sitting area with an en-suite bathroom, including a soaking tub and separate shower enclosure. Two more bedrooms, featuring vaulted ceilings, and an additional full bathroom round out the second level. Relax in the finished lower level, offering a large recreation room and an additional full bathroom. Hurry, this one won't last!!