Last updated May 12 2020

5908 FLEETS OF TIME COURT

5908 Fleets of Time Court · No Longer Available
Location

5908 Fleets of Time Court, Columbia, MD 21029
River Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Welcome Home! Adorable town home in the Village of River Hill! Close to 108, 32, and 95. The prime location towards the back of the neighborhood. Park in the attached garage or the adjacent parking pad. Extra parking very close by. Enter the main level featuring a sun drenched grand open floor plan, crown molding, and beautiful hardwood floors lead to the spacious upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a pantry and plenty of cabinet space. There is a breakfast bar for additional seating. Enjoy meals in the bright morning room or in the dining room. The second level offers a large master bedroom boasting a tray ceiling and a sitting area with an en-suite bathroom, including a soaking tub and separate shower enclosure. Two more bedrooms, featuring vaulted ceilings, and an additional full bathroom round out the second level. Relax in the finished lower level, offering a large recreation room and an additional full bathroom. Hurry, this one won't last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5908 FLEETS OF TIME COURT have any available units?
5908 FLEETS OF TIME COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5908 FLEETS OF TIME COURT have?
Some of 5908 FLEETS OF TIME COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5908 FLEETS OF TIME COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5908 FLEETS OF TIME COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5908 FLEETS OF TIME COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5908 FLEETS OF TIME COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5908 FLEETS OF TIME COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5908 FLEETS OF TIME COURT offers parking.
Does 5908 FLEETS OF TIME COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5908 FLEETS OF TIME COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5908 FLEETS OF TIME COURT have a pool?
No, 5908 FLEETS OF TIME COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5908 FLEETS OF TIME COURT have accessible units?
No, 5908 FLEETS OF TIME COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5908 FLEETS OF TIME COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5908 FLEETS OF TIME COURT has units with dishwashers.

