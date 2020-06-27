5900 WHALE BOAT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning, bright, freshly painted corner unit with attached garage and walls of windows, Living room with gas fireplace, crown molding & slider with transom to balcony; Dining room with 5 windows, chair rail and crown molding; Table space kitchen with upgraded Corian countertops, maple 42' cabinets w/pull out shelving and pantry section, GE appliances, & breakfast area with 3 windows; Large owner~s suite including a walk-in plus 2nd closet; MBA with soaking tub, tile flooring, and dual sink vanity; Spacious 2nd bedroom; Hall bathroom with tub/shower and tile flooring; Two-panel doors; and laundry room in with Maytag washer & dryer. Very close to The Columbia Gym, River Hill shopping center, and neighborhood center!