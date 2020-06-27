All apartments in Columbia
5900 WHALE BOAT DRIVE
Last updated January 10 2020 at 5:25 AM

5900 WHALE BOAT DRIVE

5900 Whale Boat Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5900 Whale Boat Dr, Columbia, MD 21029
River Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning, bright, freshly painted corner unit with attached garage and walls of windows, Living room with gas fireplace, crown molding & slider with transom to balcony; Dining room with 5 windows, chair rail and crown molding; Table space kitchen with upgraded Corian countertops, maple 42' cabinets w/pull out shelving and pantry section, GE appliances, & breakfast area with 3 windows; Large owner~s suite including a walk-in plus 2nd closet; MBA with soaking tub, tile flooring, and dual sink vanity; Spacious 2nd bedroom; Hall bathroom with tub/shower and tile flooring; Two-panel doors; and laundry room in with Maytag washer & dryer. Very close to The Columbia Gym, River Hill shopping center, and neighborhood center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 WHALE BOAT DRIVE have any available units?
5900 WHALE BOAT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5900 WHALE BOAT DRIVE have?
Some of 5900 WHALE BOAT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5900 WHALE BOAT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5900 WHALE BOAT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 WHALE BOAT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5900 WHALE BOAT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5900 WHALE BOAT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5900 WHALE BOAT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5900 WHALE BOAT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5900 WHALE BOAT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 WHALE BOAT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5900 WHALE BOAT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5900 WHALE BOAT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5900 WHALE BOAT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 WHALE BOAT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5900 WHALE BOAT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
