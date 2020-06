Amenities

This cozy and charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo offers an open and spacious living /dining condo, spacious kitchen, and a sunroom/den with sliding doors. The bedroom includes a large walk-in closet with organized shelves. The unit includes onsite laundry room in the building and a separate storage space in the building. Secured building entrance. Close to grocery stores, major routes(175,100,I-95 &29), close to several shopping centers. Schedule your viewing today!!!