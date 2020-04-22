5800 CLIPPER LANE

Amenities

granite counters walk in closets gym elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym

A large beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath condo on top floor. located in village of River Hill. More than 1600Sq. Ft. living space with lots of windows and bright natural light fill the entire house.It also comes with bonus amazing view from the top! Extremely well maintained with a well designed floor plan and sunny interior. An open kitchen SS Appliance, Granite Countertop and big island. Spacious master bedroom suite with it's own entry hall, walk-in closet, linen closet and large ensuite bath. Walking distance to Gym, shops & restaurants etc. Easy access to Rt 32 & Rt 108.