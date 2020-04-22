All apartments in Columbia
Last updated October 27 2019 at 7:05 AM

5800 CLIPPER LANE

5800 Clipper Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5800 Clipper Lane, Columbia, MD 21029
River Hill

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
A large beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath condo on top floor. located in village of River Hill. More than 1600Sq. Ft. living space with lots of windows and bright natural light fill the entire house.It also comes with bonus amazing view from the top! Extremely well maintained with a well designed floor plan and sunny interior. An open kitchen SS Appliance, Granite Countertop and big island. Spacious master bedroom suite with it's own entry hall, walk-in closet, linen closet and large ensuite bath. Walking distance to Gym, shops & restaurants etc. Easy access to Rt 32 & Rt 108.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5800 CLIPPER LANE have any available units?
5800 CLIPPER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5800 CLIPPER LANE have?
Some of 5800 CLIPPER LANE's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5800 CLIPPER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5800 CLIPPER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5800 CLIPPER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5800 CLIPPER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5800 CLIPPER LANE offer parking?
No, 5800 CLIPPER LANE does not offer parking.
Does 5800 CLIPPER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5800 CLIPPER LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5800 CLIPPER LANE have a pool?
No, 5800 CLIPPER LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5800 CLIPPER LANE have accessible units?
No, 5800 CLIPPER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5800 CLIPPER LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5800 CLIPPER LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
