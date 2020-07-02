5780 YELLOWROSE COURT

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel guest parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest parking

Beautiful updated and renovated townhouse ready for you! Home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac with a wooded view from the back yard. Kitchen stainless steel appliances installed in 2017. 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Finished, daylight walkout basement. One designated parking space and plenty of visitor parking. The furnace has a humidifier system. The home features recess lighting and hardwood floors on the main level and main stairs. Very convenient Columbia location close to major commuter routes, restaurants, shopping, and much more.