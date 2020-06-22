All apartments in Columbia
5721 WHISTLING WINDS WALK

5721 Whistling Winds Walk · No Longer Available
Location

5721 Whistling Winds Walk, Columbia, MD 21029
River Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Beautifully updated 5 bed/3.5 bath colonial in the center of River Hill! Gleaming hardwoods on entire main/upper levels! Spacious master suite with sitting room, luxury master BA with separate shower and soaking tub. Fully finished walkout lower level with huge rec. room, wet bar, 5th bedroom & 3rd full bath! Entire house freshly painted! New SS appliances in the kitchen! New washer and dryer. Large deck with stairs to treed yard. Just a few steps to walking trail, shopping, schools, gym/swimming pools. MOVE IN READY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5721 WHISTLING WINDS WALK have any available units?
5721 WHISTLING WINDS WALK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5721 WHISTLING WINDS WALK have?
Some of 5721 WHISTLING WINDS WALK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5721 WHISTLING WINDS WALK currently offering any rent specials?
5721 WHISTLING WINDS WALK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5721 WHISTLING WINDS WALK pet-friendly?
No, 5721 WHISTLING WINDS WALK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5721 WHISTLING WINDS WALK offer parking?
No, 5721 WHISTLING WINDS WALK does not offer parking.
Does 5721 WHISTLING WINDS WALK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5721 WHISTLING WINDS WALK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5721 WHISTLING WINDS WALK have a pool?
Yes, 5721 WHISTLING WINDS WALK has a pool.
Does 5721 WHISTLING WINDS WALK have accessible units?
No, 5721 WHISTLING WINDS WALK does not have accessible units.
Does 5721 WHISTLING WINDS WALK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5721 WHISTLING WINDS WALK has units with dishwashers.
