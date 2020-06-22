5721 WHISTLING WINDS WALK

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Beautifully updated 5 bed/3.5 bath colonial in the center of River Hill! Gleaming hardwoods on entire main/upper levels! Spacious master suite with sitting room, luxury master BA with separate shower and soaking tub. Fully finished walkout lower level with huge rec. room, wet bar, 5th bedroom & 3rd full bath! Entire house freshly painted! New SS appliances in the kitchen! New washer and dryer. Large deck with stairs to treed yard. Just a few steps to walking trail, shopping, schools, gym/swimming pools. MOVE IN READY!