5701 HARPERS FARM RD #E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Deering Woods with all appliances including full-size washer and dryer. Huge kitchen with breakfast room and access to balcony. Lots of closet space including two in master BR. Plenty of windows provide lots of natural light. Private 3rd floor balcony overlooking woods. Close to shopping, restaurants and public transportation. Housing Choice Vouchers welcome. No pets and no smoking. Long & Foster recommends that, to qualify, total income be at least $68,250/year.