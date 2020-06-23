All apartments in Columbia
5701 HARPERS FARM RD #E

5701 Harpers Farm Road · No Longer Available
Location

5701 Harpers Farm Road, Columbia, MD 21044
Harpers Choice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Deering Woods with all appliances including full-size washer and dryer. Huge kitchen with breakfast room and access to balcony. Lots of closet space including two in master BR. Plenty of windows provide lots of natural light. Private 3rd floor balcony overlooking woods. Close to shopping, restaurants and public transportation. Housing Choice Vouchers welcome. No pets and no smoking. Long & Foster recommends that, to qualify, total income be at least $68,250/year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5701 HARPERS FARM RD #E have any available units?
5701 HARPERS FARM RD #E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5701 HARPERS FARM RD #E have?
Some of 5701 HARPERS FARM RD #E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5701 HARPERS FARM RD #E currently offering any rent specials?
5701 HARPERS FARM RD #E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 HARPERS FARM RD #E pet-friendly?
No, 5701 HARPERS FARM RD #E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5701 HARPERS FARM RD #E offer parking?
Yes, 5701 HARPERS FARM RD #E offers parking.
Does 5701 HARPERS FARM RD #E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5701 HARPERS FARM RD #E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 HARPERS FARM RD #E have a pool?
No, 5701 HARPERS FARM RD #E does not have a pool.
Does 5701 HARPERS FARM RD #E have accessible units?
No, 5701 HARPERS FARM RD #E does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 HARPERS FARM RD #E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5701 HARPERS FARM RD #E has units with dishwashers.
