5637 HARPERS FARM ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace carpet

This One is a little bit special! Top Floor, views through the tree crowns of the center meadow and gardens. Well Built: Deering Woods! Architect-renovated molding, re-designed kitchen/living area. Balcony. Green Commons with paths to wooded walks. Fireplace, built-in display shelves. Comfortably large bedroom with wide windows and double closets. Full Laundry. Fresh carpet. Lovely efficient kitchen with marble floor, open to Living Rm. Newly installed kitchen counters, S/S sink. Good cabinet space. Coat closet at entry. Home has back to front air circulation from bedroom windows to balcony sliding glass doors. This is an Inviting home and requires a conscientious resident non-smoker who will revel in living here!