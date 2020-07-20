All apartments in Columbia
Last updated June 20 2019 at 6:15 AM

5637 HARPERS FARM ROAD

5637 Harpers Farm Road · No Longer Available
Location

5637 Harpers Farm Road, Columbia, MD 21044
Harpers Choice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This One is a little bit special! Top Floor, views through the tree crowns of the center meadow and gardens. Well Built: Deering Woods! Architect-renovated molding, re-designed kitchen/living area. Balcony. Green Commons with paths to wooded walks. Fireplace, built-in display shelves. Comfortably large bedroom with wide windows and double closets. Full Laundry. Fresh carpet. Lovely efficient kitchen with marble floor, open to Living Rm. Newly installed kitchen counters, S/S sink. Good cabinet space. Coat closet at entry. Home has back to front air circulation from bedroom windows to balcony sliding glass doors. This is an Inviting home and requires a conscientious resident non-smoker who will revel in living here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

