Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

5470 Wild Lilac

5470 Wild Lilac · No Longer Available
Location

5470 Wild Lilac, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 03/01/20 Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Ellicott City. Spacious tiled foyer that can be used as a sitting area and leads to the living area. The living room has wood floors, plenty of natural light and features a fireplace. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stylish countertop, and a walk-out. Upper level master bedroom has wall to wall carpeting, with recessed lighting, ceiling fan and master bath. There are two additional bedrooms with great closet space on this level. Modern hall bath with updated fixtures. Fully finished lower level with added living space and immediate access to the patio. Enjoy the view and relax, or take advantage of the trails.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

(RLNE5434121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5470 Wild Lilac have any available units?
5470 Wild Lilac doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5470 Wild Lilac have?
Some of 5470 Wild Lilac's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5470 Wild Lilac currently offering any rent specials?
5470 Wild Lilac is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5470 Wild Lilac pet-friendly?
Yes, 5470 Wild Lilac is pet friendly.
Does 5470 Wild Lilac offer parking?
No, 5470 Wild Lilac does not offer parking.
Does 5470 Wild Lilac have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5470 Wild Lilac does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5470 Wild Lilac have a pool?
No, 5470 Wild Lilac does not have a pool.
Does 5470 Wild Lilac have accessible units?
No, 5470 Wild Lilac does not have accessible units.
Does 5470 Wild Lilac have units with dishwashers?
No, 5470 Wild Lilac does not have units with dishwashers.

