5470 Wild Lilac

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 03/01/20 Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Ellicott City. Spacious tiled foyer that can be used as a sitting area and leads to the living area. The living room has wood floors, plenty of natural light and features a fireplace. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stylish countertop, and a walk-out. Upper level master bedroom has wall to wall carpeting, with recessed lighting, ceiling fan and master bath. There are two additional bedrooms with great closet space on this level. Modern hall bath with updated fixtures. Fully finished lower level with added living space and immediate access to the patio. Enjoy the view and relax, or take advantage of the trails.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



(RLNE5434121)