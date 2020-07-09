5381 WHITE MANE

Amenities
Beautiful town house in the Wood Creek neighborhood, with a nice hardwood floor throughout the main level. The Main level features a fireplace, a half bathroom and an upgraded kitchen, along with an open elevated dining area leading to the living area. The upper level has a large master bedroom with plenty of closet space and along with a master bathroom. Two additional bedrooms share a full bath in the hallway. Basement is fully finished with a full bath. $50 application fee per adult.