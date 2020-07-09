All apartments in Columbia
5381 WHITE MANE

5381 White Mane · No Longer Available
Location

5381 White Mane, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful town house in the Wood Creek neighborhood, with a nice hardwood floor throughout the main level. The Main level features a fireplace, a half bathroom and an upgraded kitchen, along with an open elevated dining area leading to the living area. The upper level has a large master bedroom with plenty of closet space and along with a master bathroom. Two additional bedrooms share a full bath in the hallway. Basement is fully finished with a full bath. $50 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5381 WHITE MANE have any available units?
5381 WHITE MANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5381 WHITE MANE have?
Some of 5381 WHITE MANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5381 WHITE MANE currently offering any rent specials?
5381 WHITE MANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5381 WHITE MANE pet-friendly?
No, 5381 WHITE MANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5381 WHITE MANE offer parking?
No, 5381 WHITE MANE does not offer parking.
Does 5381 WHITE MANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5381 WHITE MANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5381 WHITE MANE have a pool?
No, 5381 WHITE MANE does not have a pool.
Does 5381 WHITE MANE have accessible units?
No, 5381 WHITE MANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5381 WHITE MANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5381 WHITE MANE has units with dishwashers.

