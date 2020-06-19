All apartments in Columbia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

5356 Smooth Meadow Way Unit 5

5356 Smooth Meadow Way · (202) 618-4210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5356 Smooth Meadow Way, Columbia, MD 21044
Downtown Columbia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5356 Smooth Meadow Way Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 931 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
Bright and sunny 2 bed 2 bath condo! - You will love this warm and inviting 2 bed 2 full bath condo on the top floor. The spacious living room features a fireplace for decoration, and a balcony off the living room for sitting and enjoying a nice summer breeze. The updated kitchen features granite countertop, new white appliances, and a bar. The Master Bedroom has an upgraded attached full bath. The main bath is upgraded with new everything. The unit includes washer/dryer, smart thermostat, plenty of storage, custom shelving in closets, and lots of shelves in the pantry.

Walking distance to Columbia Mall, Whole Foods, Columbia lakefront, Merriweather Post Pavilion, and lots of walking trails!

Nearby schools include Running Brook Elementary School, Bryant Woods Elementary School, and Talbott Springs Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Whole Foods, Sams Mart, and David's Natural Market. Nearby coffee shops include Espresso Bar, Capital Teas, and Teavana. Nearby restaurants include Waterside Restaurant, Sarku Japan, and Sushi Sono.

5356 Smooth Meadow Way #5 is near Symphony Woods, Blandair Park, and Cedar Lane Park.

360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/df3a048f-c413-47a8-98cb-236e4eb1b0f4/

Parking: Assigned parking spot and plenty of parking space for visitors
Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric. Water is included.
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RealPropertyMetro.com
Call: 410-290-3285
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE5788764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

