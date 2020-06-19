5356 Smooth Meadow Way Unit 5

Amenities

Bright and sunny 2 bed 2 bath condo! - You will love this warm and inviting 2 bed 2 full bath condo on the top floor. The spacious living room features a fireplace for decoration, and a balcony off the living room for sitting and enjoying a nice summer breeze. The updated kitchen features granite countertop, new white appliances, and a bar. The Master Bedroom has an upgraded attached full bath. The main bath is upgraded with new everything. The unit includes washer/dryer, smart thermostat, plenty of storage, custom shelving in closets, and lots of shelves in the pantry.



Walking distance to Columbia Mall, Whole Foods, Columbia lakefront, Merriweather Post Pavilion, and lots of walking trails!



Nearby schools include Running Brook Elementary School, Bryant Woods Elementary School, and Talbott Springs Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Whole Foods, Sams Mart, and David's Natural Market. Nearby coffee shops include Espresso Bar, Capital Teas, and Teavana. Nearby restaurants include Waterside Restaurant, Sarku Japan, and Sushi Sono.



5356 Smooth Meadow Way #5 is near Symphony Woods, Blandair Park, and Cedar Lane Park.



360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/df3a048f-c413-47a8-98cb-236e4eb1b0f4/



Parking: Assigned parking spot and plenty of parking space for visitors

Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric. Water is included.

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RealPropertyMetro.com

Call: 410-290-3285

Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.

-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.

-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



