Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Beautiful and spacious townhouse with gleaming hardwood floors, huge kitchen with center island and space for a table, walk-out to deck with steps to yard. Backs to trees and common area. Vaulted ceilings, fresh paint, finished lower level with walk-out. Wood burning fireplace for cozy nights! Most pets ok. NO smoking in the house. Credit 650+ required. Call for income requirements.