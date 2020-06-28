5085 COLUMBIA RD #17103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Tenant Walked Away, their loss your Gain, Go See it now! Newer Kitchen w/granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances, ceramic back splash, ceramic tile floor, and a front box window. Laminate hardwoods on all 3 levels. Separate Dining Room area, with steps down into the Living Room that has sliding doors out to the Azek deck on the main level. The Upper Level has the Master Suite with two large separate closets, a master bath with double sink vanity and a bright skylights. Two additional bedrooms and a hall bath. The Lower Level has a large family room with sliding doors out to a new in layed block patio and a rear yard, with plenty of open common space. There is also a separate laundry room, and a half bath. Plus access to the garage, which also has a large storage room. Nearby to Centennial Lake and Park, the Dorsey Hall Village Center, and the Columbia Mall. Near the main access routes of 29, 100, and 108. Minimum Credit Score of 610. Vouchers are Welcome. Agents, the Rental App Instructions, and the Renters Insurance Requirements, are included in the Documents of this Rental Listing