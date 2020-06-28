All apartments in Columbia
/
Columbia, MD
/
5085 COLUMBIA RD #17103
Last updated February 23 2020 at 9:16 AM

5085 COLUMBIA RD #17103

5085 Columbia Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5085 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD 21044
Fairway Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Tenant Walked Away, their loss your Gain, Go See it now! Newer Kitchen w/granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances, ceramic back splash, ceramic tile floor, and a front box window. Laminate hardwoods on all 3 levels. Separate Dining Room area, with steps down into the Living Room that has sliding doors out to the Azek deck on the main level. The Upper Level has the Master Suite with two large separate closets, a master bath with double sink vanity and a bright skylights. Two additional bedrooms and a hall bath. The Lower Level has a large family room with sliding doors out to a new in layed block patio and a rear yard, with plenty of open common space. There is also a separate laundry room, and a half bath. Plus access to the garage, which also has a large storage room. Nearby to Centennial Lake and Park, the Dorsey Hall Village Center, and the Columbia Mall. Near the main access routes of 29, 100, and 108. Minimum Credit Score of 610. Vouchers are Welcome. Agents, the Rental App Instructions, and the Renters Insurance Requirements, are included in the Documents of this Rental Listing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5085 COLUMBIA RD #17103 have any available units?
5085 COLUMBIA RD #17103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5085 COLUMBIA RD #17103 have?
Some of 5085 COLUMBIA RD #17103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5085 COLUMBIA RD #17103 currently offering any rent specials?
5085 COLUMBIA RD #17103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5085 COLUMBIA RD #17103 pet-friendly?
No, 5085 COLUMBIA RD #17103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5085 COLUMBIA RD #17103 offer parking?
Yes, 5085 COLUMBIA RD #17103 offers parking.
Does 5085 COLUMBIA RD #17103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5085 COLUMBIA RD #17103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5085 COLUMBIA RD #17103 have a pool?
No, 5085 COLUMBIA RD #17103 does not have a pool.
Does 5085 COLUMBIA RD #17103 have accessible units?
No, 5085 COLUMBIA RD #17103 does not have accessible units.
Does 5085 COLUMBIA RD #17103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5085 COLUMBIA RD #17103 has units with dishwashers.
