5081 JERICHO ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking

Spacious and gorgeous colonial at the end of quiet cul de sac with pretty landscaping. Recent new roof 2017. Private large deck with stairs plus Patio that backs to mature trees. Walkout finished lower level with Game Room, Recreation Room with GAS fireplace, Bedroom #5, and Full Bath. Main level Office. Two-story Foyer, and two-story Family Room with GAS fireplace. Hardwood floors. Recent A/C unit 2016. Remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel GE appliances and new ceramic Kitchen floor 2020. Remodeled bathrooms. Lots of new lighting 2020. New carpet in Family Room, Office, Stairs, and Hallway, and two Bedrooms 2020. Refinished hardwood floors 2020. This property is a Columbia outparcel. It is not subject to the Columbia Park & Recreation Fee (CPRA). No pets, 2-month security deposit, 700+ credit score. Immediate availability.