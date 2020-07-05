All apartments in Columbia
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:56 PM

5081 JERICHO ROAD

5081 Jericho Road · No Longer Available
Location

5081 Jericho Road, Columbia, MD 21044
Harpers Choice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
Spacious and gorgeous colonial at the end of quiet cul de sac with pretty landscaping. Recent new roof 2017. Private large deck with stairs plus Patio that backs to mature trees. Walkout finished lower level with Game Room, Recreation Room with GAS fireplace, Bedroom #5, and Full Bath. Main level Office. Two-story Foyer, and two-story Family Room with GAS fireplace. Hardwood floors. Recent A/C unit 2016. Remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel GE appliances and new ceramic Kitchen floor 2020. Remodeled bathrooms. Lots of new lighting 2020. New carpet in Family Room, Office, Stairs, and Hallway, and two Bedrooms 2020. Refinished hardwood floors 2020. This property is a Columbia outparcel. It is not subject to the Columbia Park & Recreation Fee (CPRA). No pets, 2-month security deposit, 700+ credit score. Immediate availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

