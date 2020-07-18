5041 GREEN MOUNTAIN CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking playground basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground tennis court

Bright and spacious top floor unit in Columbia. Two bedrooms and two full bath with almost 1,000 sqft. Well maintained with carpeted floors throughout, kitchen will have new cabinets and new granite counters. Private balcony off living room. Desirable community with plenty of amenities including basketball courts, bike trail, community center, jog/walk path, recreational area, picnic area, tennis courts, tot lots/playground, and etc. Close to public transportation and major routes. Plenty of parking.