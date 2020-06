Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

This gracious two-story colonial is tucked away in Columbias Village of Harpers Choice and close to Cedar Lane andCentennial Parks. Featuring hardwood floors, new carpeting and new paint throughout, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath homehas plenty of room to spread out. There is a formal living and dining room, cozy family room with fireplace, attached2-car garage and spacious deck for relaxing and entertaining.