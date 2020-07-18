4946 COLUMBIA ROAD

Amenities

WELCOME HOME! This stunning 2 level Penthouse condo is ready for immediate occupancy * Located in the sought after community of Heatherfields, this 2 bedroom, 2 full and one half bath condo is in picture-perfect condition. Main level powder room, living and dining rooms, nicely appointed kitchen that overlooks dining room, large sunroom/den and laundry. Private balcony off of living room for relaxing or entertaining! Each upper level bedroom has private bath and great closet space! Updated throughout, to include beautiful wood floors on the main level, newer windows, fresh paint, granite counters and stainless appliances in the kitchen and nicely updated owner's bath. Recessed lighting in the living room, custom dining room chandelier and natural light filled main level sunroom/den from large bay window. HMS Warranty in place for tenant *