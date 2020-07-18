All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 4946 COLUMBIA ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
4946 COLUMBIA ROAD
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

4946 COLUMBIA ROAD

4946 Columbia Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Fairway Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4946 Columbia Road, Columbia, MD 21044
Fairway Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
WELCOME HOME! This stunning 2 level Penthouse condo is ready for immediate occupancy * Located in the sought after community of Heatherfields, this 2 bedroom, 2 full and one half bath condo is in picture-perfect condition. Main level powder room, living and dining rooms, nicely appointed kitchen that overlooks dining room, large sunroom/den and laundry. Private balcony off of living room for relaxing or entertaining! Each upper level bedroom has private bath and great closet space! Updated throughout, to include beautiful wood floors on the main level, newer windows, fresh paint, granite counters and stainless appliances in the kitchen and nicely updated owner's bath. Recessed lighting in the living room, custom dining room chandelier and natural light filled main level sunroom/den from large bay window. HMS Warranty in place for tenant *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4946 COLUMBIA ROAD have any available units?
4946 COLUMBIA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4946 COLUMBIA ROAD have?
Some of 4946 COLUMBIA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4946 COLUMBIA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4946 COLUMBIA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4946 COLUMBIA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4946 COLUMBIA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 4946 COLUMBIA ROAD offer parking?
No, 4946 COLUMBIA ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4946 COLUMBIA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4946 COLUMBIA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4946 COLUMBIA ROAD have a pool?
No, 4946 COLUMBIA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4946 COLUMBIA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4946 COLUMBIA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4946 COLUMBIA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4946 COLUMBIA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bluffs at Fairway Hills
4965 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir
Columbia, MD 21044
Juniper
6000 Merriweather Drive
Columbia, MD 21044
Avalon at Fairway Hills
5441 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Hawthorn
10401 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue
Columbia, MD 21044
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr
Columbia, MD 21045

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University