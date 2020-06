Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 and half bath, Garage townhouse in the sought after Clary's Forest. Minutes from downtown and all major commuter routs and HCGH. Brand new kitchen and lots and lots of updates throughout the house. Relax on the beautiful deck of kitchen. Quaint neighborhood. Don't miss this great opportunity to live and enjoy this great home. HCV welcome