Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious brick colonial in River Hill School district! Private lot and in walking distance to River Hill Village Center. Gourmet kitchen opens up to spacious family room which overlooks large deck and patio with private backyard. Finished basement with tons of space and full bath. Owners will consider rent-to-own. Housing choice vouchers welcome.