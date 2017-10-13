11717 Stonegate Lane

Amenities

Available now! Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath end unit townhome. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Living/dining, eat-in kitchen w/slider opens to large deck facing green space. Master w/private bath and ample-sized secondary rooms. Finished basement features a wood burning fireplace. Convenient to schools, hospital, Town Center shopping and restaurants. Sought after HOCO schools. Easy access to 29, 32, 95 and 100. No smoking. Cats only, please.Call or text Catherine for more information or to view. 443.583.4420.