Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
11717 Stonegate Lane
11717 Stonegate Lane

Location

11717 Stonegate Lane, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
elevator
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
Available now! Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath end unit townhome. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Living/dining, eat-in kitchen w/slider opens to large deck facing green space. Master w/private bath and ample-sized secondary rooms. Finished basement features a wood burning fireplace. Convenient to schools, hospital, Town Center shopping and restaurants. Sought after HOCO schools. Easy access to 29, 32, 95 and 100. No smoking. Cats only, please.Call or text Catherine for more information or to view. 443.583.4420.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11717 Stonegate Lane have any available units?
11717 Stonegate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 11717 Stonegate Lane have?
Some of 11717 Stonegate Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11717 Stonegate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11717 Stonegate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11717 Stonegate Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11717 Stonegate Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11717 Stonegate Lane offer parking?
No, 11717 Stonegate Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11717 Stonegate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11717 Stonegate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11717 Stonegate Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11717 Stonegate Lane has a pool.
Does 11717 Stonegate Lane have accessible units?
No, 11717 Stonegate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11717 Stonegate Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11717 Stonegate Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

