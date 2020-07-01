All apartments in Columbia
Last updated December 8 2019 at 9:44 AM

11560 Little Patuxent Pkw

11560 Little Patuxent Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

11560 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
internet access
If you are looking for short-term rental in Columbia, MD, this is a great opportunity. Have been living in the apartment for 3 years and have found it very convenient. Grocery stores, hospital, gas station, restaurants all within 2 mile radius. The apartment is bigger than most apartments in the complex, has 2 BR and 2 full BA with washer/dryer in the unit. Apartment is in a secure building with outside access door locked at all times. Management is very responsive and professional. Happy to answer any questions about our experience here.

My lease ends on Feb 1st and am looking for someone to sublease (take over my lease) from Jan 1st- Feb 1st. Rent includes a designated parking spot right in front of the building entrance. Tenant will have am option to extent the lease to any time period. If you are looking for a short term rental, this is the best value that you can get in the area!

Please note that there is an income requirement (minimum income required to be eligible) set by the management. Inquire for details.

Amenities include:

Ample parking
Brand New Clubhouse
Business Lounge with Wi-Fi
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
Outdoor Patio Seating with Wi-Fi
Park with swings for children
Walking trail right outside your doorstep
Pet Policy Type: Cats and Dogs allowed with a small deposit

Note: the apartment pictures are from the buildings model home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11560 Little Patuxent Pkw have any available units?
11560 Little Patuxent Pkw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 11560 Little Patuxent Pkw have?
Some of 11560 Little Patuxent Pkw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11560 Little Patuxent Pkw currently offering any rent specials?
11560 Little Patuxent Pkw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11560 Little Patuxent Pkw pet-friendly?
No, 11560 Little Patuxent Pkw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 11560 Little Patuxent Pkw offer parking?
Yes, 11560 Little Patuxent Pkw offers parking.
Does 11560 Little Patuxent Pkw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11560 Little Patuxent Pkw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11560 Little Patuxent Pkw have a pool?
No, 11560 Little Patuxent Pkw does not have a pool.
Does 11560 Little Patuxent Pkw have accessible units?
No, 11560 Little Patuxent Pkw does not have accessible units.
Does 11560 Little Patuxent Pkw have units with dishwashers?
No, 11560 Little Patuxent Pkw does not have units with dishwashers.

