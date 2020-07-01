11560 Little Patuxent Pkw

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking gym clubhouse internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking internet access

If you are looking for short-term rental in Columbia, MD, this is a great opportunity. Have been living in the apartment for 3 years and have found it very convenient. Grocery stores, hospital, gas station, restaurants all within 2 mile radius. The apartment is bigger than most apartments in the complex, has 2 BR and 2 full BA with washer/dryer in the unit. Apartment is in a secure building with outside access door locked at all times. Management is very responsive and professional. Happy to answer any questions about our experience here.



My lease ends on Feb 1st and am looking for someone to sublease (take over my lease) from Jan 1st- Feb 1st. Rent includes a designated parking spot right in front of the building entrance. Tenant will have am option to extent the lease to any time period. If you are looking for a short term rental, this is the best value that you can get in the area!



Please note that there is an income requirement (minimum income required to be eligible) set by the management. Inquire for details.



Amenities include:



Ample parking

Brand New Clubhouse

Business Lounge with Wi-Fi

State-of-the-Art Fitness Center

Outdoor Patio Seating with Wi-Fi

Park with swings for children

Walking trail right outside your doorstep

Pet Policy Type: Cats and Dogs allowed with a small deposit



Note: the apartment pictures are from the buildings model home.