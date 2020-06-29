Location! Location! Location! This renovated single family is located across from the Board of Education. New cabinets, countertops, new appliances, new tiles, new carpet, new windows and more. Plenty of parking available!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10851 STATE ROUTE 108 have any available units?
10851 STATE ROUTE 108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 10851 STATE ROUTE 108 have?
Some of 10851 STATE ROUTE 108's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10851 STATE ROUTE 108 currently offering any rent specials?
10851 STATE ROUTE 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.