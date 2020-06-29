All apartments in Columbia
Last updated April 7 2020 at 6:35 AM

10851 STATE ROUTE 108

10851 Clarksville Pike · No Longer Available
Location

10851 Clarksville Pike, Columbia, MD 21044
Harpers Choice

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location! Location! Location! This renovated single family is located across from the Board of Education. New cabinets, countertops, new appliances, new tiles, new carpet, new windows and more. Plenty of parking available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10851 STATE ROUTE 108 have any available units?
10851 STATE ROUTE 108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 10851 STATE ROUTE 108 have?
Some of 10851 STATE ROUTE 108's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10851 STATE ROUTE 108 currently offering any rent specials?
10851 STATE ROUTE 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10851 STATE ROUTE 108 pet-friendly?
No, 10851 STATE ROUTE 108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 10851 STATE ROUTE 108 offer parking?
Yes, 10851 STATE ROUTE 108 offers parking.
Does 10851 STATE ROUTE 108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10851 STATE ROUTE 108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10851 STATE ROUTE 108 have a pool?
No, 10851 STATE ROUTE 108 does not have a pool.
Does 10851 STATE ROUTE 108 have accessible units?
No, 10851 STATE ROUTE 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 10851 STATE ROUTE 108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10851 STATE ROUTE 108 does not have units with dishwashers.

