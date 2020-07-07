10536 Cross Fox Lane C2

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Unit C2 Available 01/01/20 Gorgeous 2 bd Appartment in the Heart of Columbia - Property Id: 13961



AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 13th. This is a steal!

2 bedroom condo in the heart of Columbia. 1.5 bathrooms. Move in Ready!



Central Location:

- Wild Lake Village

- 1 mile from Columbia Mall

-Walking distance to gym (Columbia Athletic Club)

- Quick access to shopping centers, Safeway, David's natural market, CVS, restaurants and much more!

- Easy highway access to 29, 32 and 95



Spcaious Appartment:

- Clean, sunny with a nice fire place & sun room!

- Full size washer and dryer conveniently located on the same floor

- Tennis courts, outdoor pools, gym (all within walking distance)

- parking spot included

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/13961p

