10536 Cross Fox Lane C2

Unit C2 Available 01/01/20 Gorgeous 2 bd Appartment in the Heart of Columbia - Property Id: 13961
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 13th. This is a steal!
2 bedroom condo in the heart of Columbia. 1.5 bathrooms. Move in Ready!
Central Location:
- Wild Lake Village
- 1 mile from Columbia Mall
-Walking distance to gym (Columbia Athletic Club)
- Quick access to shopping centers, Safeway, David's natural market, CVS, restaurants and much more!
- Easy highway access to 29, 32 and 95
Spcaious Appartment:
- Clean, sunny with a nice fire place & sun room!
- Full size washer and dryer conveniently located on the same floor
- Tennis courts, outdoor pools, gym (all within walking distance)
- parking spot included
