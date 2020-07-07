All apartments in Columbia
Location

10536 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia, MD 21044
Wilde Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Unit C2 Available 01/01/20 Gorgeous 2 bd Appartment in the Heart of Columbia - Property Id: 13961

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 13th. This is a steal!
2 bedroom condo in the heart of Columbia. 1.5 bathrooms. Move in Ready!

Central Location:
- Wild Lake Village
- 1 mile from Columbia Mall
-Walking distance to gym (Columbia Athletic Club)
- Quick access to shopping centers, Safeway, David's natural market, CVS, restaurants and much more!
- Easy highway access to 29, 32 and 95

Spcaious Appartment:
- Clean, sunny with a nice fire place & sun room!
- Full size washer and dryer conveniently located on the same floor
- Tennis courts, outdoor pools, gym (all within walking distance)
- parking spot included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/13961p
Property Id 13961

(RLNE5263911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10536 Cross Fox Lane C2 have any available units?
10536 Cross Fox Lane C2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 10536 Cross Fox Lane C2 have?
Some of 10536 Cross Fox Lane C2's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10536 Cross Fox Lane C2 currently offering any rent specials?
10536 Cross Fox Lane C2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10536 Cross Fox Lane C2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10536 Cross Fox Lane C2 is pet friendly.
Does 10536 Cross Fox Lane C2 offer parking?
Yes, 10536 Cross Fox Lane C2 offers parking.
Does 10536 Cross Fox Lane C2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10536 Cross Fox Lane C2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10536 Cross Fox Lane C2 have a pool?
Yes, 10536 Cross Fox Lane C2 has a pool.
Does 10536 Cross Fox Lane C2 have accessible units?
No, 10536 Cross Fox Lane C2 does not have accessible units.
Does 10536 Cross Fox Lane C2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10536 Cross Fox Lane C2 has units with dishwashers.

