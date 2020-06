Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

An application has been accepted- waiting on signed lease.PERFECT Columbia Locale-steps to Mall!Well maintained home,main lvl wd flrs ,huge eat in /family rm space in kitchen w/ balcony .Current tenants are a tight fit w/ merged households-fyi- LOTS of neatly packed/stored items -be willing to see past! available July 1!FYI PHOTOS ARE TO GIVE AN IDEA OF SPACE_NOT THE CURRENT CONTENTS SET UP ETC!