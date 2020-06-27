Rent Calculator
10205 Tanager Ln
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:54 AM
10205 Tanager Ln
10205 Tanager Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
10205 Tanager Lane, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Columbia. Lovely hardwood floors. Carport. Spacious yard with lawn maintenance included. Pets considered. No smoking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10205 Tanager Ln have any available units?
10205 Tanager Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10205 Tanager Ln have?
Some of 10205 Tanager Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10205 Tanager Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10205 Tanager Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10205 Tanager Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10205 Tanager Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10205 Tanager Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10205 Tanager Ln offers parking.
Does 10205 Tanager Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10205 Tanager Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10205 Tanager Ln have a pool?
No, 10205 Tanager Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10205 Tanager Ln have accessible units?
No, 10205 Tanager Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10205 Tanager Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10205 Tanager Ln has units with dishwashers.
