Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

10105 Windstream Dr Apt 5

10105 Windstream Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10105 Windstream Drive, Columbia, MD 21044
Wilde Lake

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
Updated 2 Bed/2 Bath Top Floor Condominium in Columbia! Condo with rich hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room with custom built in shelving and dining room. Fully updated kitchen features granite countertops including breakfast bar, new cabinets, and all updated appliances including dishwasher and gas stove. Full hall bath has tiled floors and tiled tub enclosure. Two spacious bedrooms have plenty of closet storage space including a master bedroom with walk in closet and full master bath with tiled walk in shower.

Neighborhood amenities include community pool (free for tenants), park, playground and access to Columbia Association pools and Gyms.

Small Dogs Welcome with Additional Deposit!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

(RLNE5831117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10105 Windstream Dr Apt 5 have any available units?
10105 Windstream Dr Apt 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 10105 Windstream Dr Apt 5 have?
Some of 10105 Windstream Dr Apt 5's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10105 Windstream Dr Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
10105 Windstream Dr Apt 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10105 Windstream Dr Apt 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10105 Windstream Dr Apt 5 is pet friendly.
Does 10105 Windstream Dr Apt 5 offer parking?
No, 10105 Windstream Dr Apt 5 does not offer parking.
Does 10105 Windstream Dr Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10105 Windstream Dr Apt 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10105 Windstream Dr Apt 5 have a pool?
Yes, 10105 Windstream Dr Apt 5 has a pool.
Does 10105 Windstream Dr Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 10105 Windstream Dr Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 10105 Windstream Dr Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10105 Windstream Dr Apt 5 has units with dishwashers.

