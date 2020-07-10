10105 Windstream Dr Apt 5

Amenities

Updated 2 Bed/2 Bath Top Floor Condominium in Columbia! Condo with rich hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room with custom built in shelving and dining room. Fully updated kitchen features granite countertops including breakfast bar, new cabinets, and all updated appliances including dishwasher and gas stove. Full hall bath has tiled floors and tiled tub enclosure. Two spacious bedrooms have plenty of closet storage space including a master bedroom with walk in closet and full master bath with tiled walk in shower.



Neighborhood amenities include community pool (free for tenants), park, playground and access to Columbia Association pools and Gyms.



Small Dogs Welcome with Additional Deposit!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



(RLNE5831117)