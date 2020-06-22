Rent Calculator
All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 2266 PRINCE OF WALES COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
2266 PRINCE OF WALES COURT
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2266 PRINCE OF WALES COURT
2266 Prince of Wales Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bowie
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2266 Prince of Wales Court, Bowie, MD 20716
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice 3 bdrm twhs w/fireplace- 1/2 bath on Main. Neutral walls & carpet - Fenced yard with patio and shed - 2 lvls - Eat in kitchen - WASHER DRYER UPSTAIRS - DOGS 20 LBS OR LESS ONLY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2266 PRINCE OF WALES COURT have any available units?
2266 PRINCE OF WALES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bowie, MD
.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bowie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2266 PRINCE OF WALES COURT have?
Some of 2266 PRINCE OF WALES COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2266 PRINCE OF WALES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2266 PRINCE OF WALES COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2266 PRINCE OF WALES COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2266 PRINCE OF WALES COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2266 PRINCE OF WALES COURT offer parking?
No, 2266 PRINCE OF WALES COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2266 PRINCE OF WALES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2266 PRINCE OF WALES COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2266 PRINCE OF WALES COURT have a pool?
No, 2266 PRINCE OF WALES COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2266 PRINCE OF WALES COURT have accessible units?
No, 2266 PRINCE OF WALES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2266 PRINCE OF WALES COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2266 PRINCE OF WALES COURT has units with dishwashers.
