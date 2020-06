Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous Large 4 level TH in the best North Bethesda location. Updated Kitchen with granite counters & Stainless appliances, Private deck overlooks woods, 9 foot ceilings, hardwoods on 1st floor, Master suite with super bath & jacuzzi, Large loft with Fp, Finished bsmt & patio, huge garage with extra storage cabinets, private backyard, Just 5 minutes to the Trolley trail to Bethesda or Whole foods, Just minutes to 495/ 355/ malls & shopping. No pets, includes: Pool, Gym, Lawn cutting.