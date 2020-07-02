All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 9412 HOLLAND CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
9412 HOLLAND CT
Last updated February 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

9412 HOLLAND CT

9412 Holland Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

9412 Holland Court, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely four bedroom two bathroom split level single family located in Bethesda. Less than 10 minutes from NIH, and Bethesda Metro right off route 355. Lovely home in the perfect location. Call to schedule your viewing today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9412 HOLLAND CT have any available units?
9412 HOLLAND CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
Is 9412 HOLLAND CT currently offering any rent specials?
9412 HOLLAND CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9412 HOLLAND CT pet-friendly?
No, 9412 HOLLAND CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 9412 HOLLAND CT offer parking?
Yes, 9412 HOLLAND CT offers parking.
Does 9412 HOLLAND CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9412 HOLLAND CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9412 HOLLAND CT have a pool?
No, 9412 HOLLAND CT does not have a pool.
Does 9412 HOLLAND CT have accessible units?
No, 9412 HOLLAND CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9412 HOLLAND CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9412 HOLLAND CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9412 HOLLAND CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9412 HOLLAND CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane
Bethesda, MD 20814
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBethesda 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bethesda Apartments with GymsBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University