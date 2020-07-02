Lovely four bedroom two bathroom split level single family located in Bethesda. Less than 10 minutes from NIH, and Bethesda Metro right off route 355. Lovely home in the perfect location. Call to schedule your viewing today
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9412 HOLLAND CT have any available units?
9412 HOLLAND CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
Is 9412 HOLLAND CT currently offering any rent specials?
9412 HOLLAND CT is not currently offering any rent specials.