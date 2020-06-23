All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated July 28 2019 at 11:47 AM

8905 BURDETTE RD

8905 Burdette Road · No Longer Available
Location

8905 Burdette Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful home with attention to detail and quality- owner is interior designer. Remodeled top to bottom with embassy size rooms. Deluxe master bedroom suite with fire place, facing south east. Huge, walk-in , organized closet of off master bedrooms. Well organized laundry room on upper level. All the bathrooms specially designed with all modern features. High end bult-ins. Top of the line appliances. Beautiful, mature landscaping in private setting. IDEAL for indoor- outdoor entertaining. This home is sure to impress! And Pyle- Whitman school district!Tenants still in, please, call listing agent at 301-502-0230 for showing. LEASE TERM IS EXTENDABLE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8905 BURDETTE RD have any available units?
8905 BURDETTE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 8905 BURDETTE RD have?
Some of 8905 BURDETTE RD's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8905 BURDETTE RD currently offering any rent specials?
8905 BURDETTE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8905 BURDETTE RD pet-friendly?
No, 8905 BURDETTE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 8905 BURDETTE RD offer parking?
Yes, 8905 BURDETTE RD offers parking.
Does 8905 BURDETTE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8905 BURDETTE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8905 BURDETTE RD have a pool?
No, 8905 BURDETTE RD does not have a pool.
Does 8905 BURDETTE RD have accessible units?
No, 8905 BURDETTE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8905 BURDETTE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8905 BURDETTE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8905 BURDETTE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8905 BURDETTE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
