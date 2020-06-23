8905 BURDETTE RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful home with attention to detail and quality- owner is interior designer. Remodeled top to bottom with embassy size rooms. Deluxe master bedroom suite with fire place, facing south east. Huge, walk-in , organized closet of off master bedrooms. Well organized laundry room on upper level. All the bathrooms specially designed with all modern features. High end bult-ins. Top of the line appliances. Beautiful, mature landscaping in private setting. IDEAL for indoor- outdoor entertaining. This home is sure to impress! And Pyle- Whitman school district!Tenants still in, please, call listing agent at 301-502-0230 for showing. LEASE TERM IS EXTENDABLE!!!