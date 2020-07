Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful community just Minutes to Suburban Hospital, NIH, METRO. This solid brick home sits on a beautifully landscaped spacious corner lot, with patio and one car garage. The interior sparkles with 4 large bedrooms, updated gourmet kitchen, separate dining room, hardwood flooring throughout. Sure to please....you won't want to miss this one!