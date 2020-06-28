8700 MELWOOD ROAD

Gorgeous house with light filled open floor plan. Huge Chef's kitchen w/ center island. 9'' ceilings on three levels. Hardwood floors. Two walk-in closets in master, Whitman schools. Great location. walking distance to NIH. Appointment only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
