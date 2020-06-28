All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 8700 MELWOOD ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
8700 MELWOOD ROAD
Last updated August 25 2019 at 3:20 AM

8700 MELWOOD ROAD

8700 Melwood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8700 Melwood Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous house with light filled open floor plan. Huge Chef's kitchen w/ center island. 9'' ceilings on three levels. Hardwood floors. Two walk-in closets in master, Whitman schools. Great location. walking distance to NIH. Appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8700 MELWOOD ROAD have any available units?
8700 MELWOOD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 8700 MELWOOD ROAD have?
Some of 8700 MELWOOD ROAD's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8700 MELWOOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8700 MELWOOD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8700 MELWOOD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8700 MELWOOD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 8700 MELWOOD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8700 MELWOOD ROAD offers parking.
Does 8700 MELWOOD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8700 MELWOOD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8700 MELWOOD ROAD have a pool?
No, 8700 MELWOOD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8700 MELWOOD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8700 MELWOOD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8700 MELWOOD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8700 MELWOOD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8700 MELWOOD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8700 MELWOOD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University