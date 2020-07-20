All apartments in Bethesda
8205 HAMPDEN LANE
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

8205 HAMPDEN LANE

8205 Hampden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8205 Hampden Lane, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Not your typical rental! Elegant sun-filled 5 BR/4.5BA home (approx. 5,150 fin.sq.ft). Sophisticated Living (tasteful quality designer touches throughout) and Unparalleled Location! Open Concept Living/Dining space with full views into Kitchen and Family/Entertaining areas. Walk-out Lower Level underwent full and fabulous 2019 renovation and offers wood-like porcelain tile floors, a large Recreation Room, Bedroom and a gorgeous Full Bath. Standout Features of the home include quartz kitchen countertops (2019), custom butcher block countertop and island, Master Bedroom with ensuite Study, recessed lighting, updated light fixtures, tasteful ceramic flooring, rosewood cherry floors, large cook's kitchen with upscale appliances including Bosch dishwasher, Gaggenau convection wall oven, microwave and refrigerator, stainless steel island hood top, 48 inch Capital range top w/separate griddle and grill, large Whirlpool washing machine (2019). Large front and back porches, abundant storage, including a full-height walk-in attic and generous garage shelving, and single car garage. Truly a beautiful home in a lovely setting with tranquil bamboo and mature cherry blossoms, giant magnolia and crepe myrtles. Superb Location: Walk to downtown Bethesda, NIH, Suburban Hospital, less than 1.5 mi to the new Marriott Headquarters & just steps to a Ride-On stop that delivers you to the METRO in approx. 8 min.Nationally recognized schools! Bradley Hills E.S., Pyle M.S. & Whitman H.S.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8205 HAMPDEN LANE have any available units?
8205 HAMPDEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 8205 HAMPDEN LANE have?
Some of 8205 HAMPDEN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8205 HAMPDEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8205 HAMPDEN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8205 HAMPDEN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8205 HAMPDEN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 8205 HAMPDEN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8205 HAMPDEN LANE offers parking.
Does 8205 HAMPDEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8205 HAMPDEN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8205 HAMPDEN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8205 HAMPDEN LANE has a pool.
Does 8205 HAMPDEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 8205 HAMPDEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8205 HAMPDEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8205 HAMPDEN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8205 HAMPDEN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8205 HAMPDEN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
