8205 HAMPDEN LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Not your typical rental! Elegant sun-filled 5 BR/4.5BA home (approx. 5,150 fin.sq.ft). Sophisticated Living (tasteful quality designer touches throughout) and Unparalleled Location! Open Concept Living/Dining space with full views into Kitchen and Family/Entertaining areas. Walk-out Lower Level underwent full and fabulous 2019 renovation and offers wood-like porcelain tile floors, a large Recreation Room, Bedroom and a gorgeous Full Bath. Standout Features of the home include quartz kitchen countertops (2019), custom butcher block countertop and island, Master Bedroom with ensuite Study, recessed lighting, updated light fixtures, tasteful ceramic flooring, rosewood cherry floors, large cook's kitchen with upscale appliances including Bosch dishwasher, Gaggenau convection wall oven, microwave and refrigerator, stainless steel island hood top, 48 inch Capital range top w/separate griddle and grill, large Whirlpool washing machine (2019). Large front and back porches, abundant storage, including a full-height walk-in attic and generous garage shelving, and single car garage. Truly a beautiful home in a lovely setting with tranquil bamboo and mature cherry blossoms, giant magnolia and crepe myrtles. Superb Location: Walk to downtown Bethesda, NIH, Suburban Hospital, less than 1.5 mi to the new Marriott Headquarters & just steps to a Ride-On stop that delivers you to the METRO in approx. 8 min.Nationally recognized schools! Bradley Hills E.S., Pyle M.S. & Whitman H.S.