8106 MAPLE RIDGE ROAD

Whitman Schools. Walk to metro. 3 bed/2.5 bath Dutch Colonial. Sunny living room w/ fireplace, built-ins. Separate dining room, updated kitchen w/ new appliances. Bonus room w/ French doors to patio. Master bedroom w/ separate tub/shower, double vanities & walk-in closet plus two additional bedrooms & new bathroom. Plentiful storage. Fabulous fully fenced backyard w/ slate patio. close proximity to NIH, Walter Reed Military Medical Center, Lycee Rochambeau French International School. Located near a primary and essential roadway, never a worry about snow removal or power outages!