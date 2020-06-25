All apartments in Bethesda
7710 WESTFIELD DRIVE
7710 WESTFIELD DRIVE

7710 Westfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7710 Westfield Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
This recently-constructed stone-face colonial is located in an excellent neighborhood: walk to the Landon School, Pyle Middle School, and Whitman High School. The lovely Whittier Woods Park is nearby, and you can enjoy the benefits of a spacious home well within the Beltway. The house sits on an expansive corner lot in a very desirable area. Constructed with meticulous attention to detail, the first floor has a wonderful flow and ample room with tray ceilings, open spaces, and great light. On all four levels, the ceilings are high, the windows plentiful, and the craftsmanship evident. FIRST FLOOR: Enter via the wraparound porch. The center hall with tray ceiling takes you past the two-car garage, which has a pull-down stairway for attic access. The living room features recessed lighting and inlaid hardwood flooring. This room opens to the large dining room with detailed wainscoting and tray ceiling. The roomy office is bright and inviting. The kitchen has a large island with space for relaxed seating, plenty of storage in the cherry cabinetry, and high-end stainless steel appliances. It opens onto a breakfast area and great room with architectural ceiling and gas fireplace. From there, walk outside onto the deck. SECOND FLOOR: The large master bedroom with tray ceiling is entered via double doors. The Juliet balcony affords a taste of the outdoors, and, at the other end of the suite, are two large walk-in closets and a beautifully finished master bath with two vanities, oversize spa tub, and steam shower with seating. A second bedroom has its own private bath, and bedrooms 3 and 4 share a third full bath on the floor. A conveniently located laundry room also shares this level. THIRD FLOOR: At the top of the stairs is a sitting area that may serve as a computer space, reading room, or play area. Bedrooms 5 and 6 have good space and large closets. Another full bath is provided for convenience on this level. LOWER LEVEL: The walk-out basement may be exited from the large recreation room with its high ceiling and stone-face gas fireplace. A large media room provides for seating on two levels. Two bonus rooms might serve as guest space or nanny accommodation since another full bath is located here. There is also a small wine cellar and a utility room. Additional features: Quality is found throughout. Outside: flagstone porch, cedar shakes, and copper awning. Inside: beautiful inlaid hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and double pane windows. The house has two-zone heating/cooling with efficient furnace and compressor.Two-year lease preferred

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7710 WESTFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
7710 WESTFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7710 WESTFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 7710 WESTFIELD DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7710 WESTFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7710 WESTFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7710 WESTFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7710 WESTFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 7710 WESTFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7710 WESTFIELD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7710 WESTFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7710 WESTFIELD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7710 WESTFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7710 WESTFIELD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7710 WESTFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7710 WESTFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7710 WESTFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7710 WESTFIELD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7710 WESTFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7710 WESTFIELD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
