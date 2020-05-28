7608 GRANADA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Available end of May! This wonderful rancher is so much bigger than it appears. Spacious rooms throughout, plenty of windows and vaulted ceilings all contribute to its roomy feel. Living room features gas fireplace and custom built-ins. Huge kitchen has ample cabinets and room for a large table. The dining room has access to a wonderful covered deck overlooking a level lot with mature trees. Spacious master bedroom has good closet space and attached bath. Two additional bedrooms on the main level and a newly renovated hall bath. The garage has been converted to a perfect laundry room and storage. The lower level allows natural light and includes a 4th bedroom, full bath, spacious family room, study/den with wood burning fireplace, huge rec room and amazing sunroom! Since it is mostly above grade it allows for plenty of natural light and a level walk out to the back yard where you find a large deck and beautiful treed lot. Perfect location close to top schools, 495, DC and downtown Bethesda! No Smoking, Pets considered case by case. Please call (301) 370-5560 or email joehowertonsales@gmail.com with questions.