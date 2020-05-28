All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 7608 GRANADA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
7608 GRANADA DRIVE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:35 AM

7608 GRANADA DRIVE

7608 Granada Drive · (800) 913-4326
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7608 Granada Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3026 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available end of May! This wonderful rancher is so much bigger than it appears. Spacious rooms throughout, plenty of windows and vaulted ceilings all contribute to its roomy feel. Living room features gas fireplace and custom built-ins. Huge kitchen has ample cabinets and room for a large table. The dining room has access to a wonderful covered deck overlooking a level lot with mature trees. Spacious master bedroom has good closet space and attached bath. Two additional bedrooms on the main level and a newly renovated hall bath. The garage has been converted to a perfect laundry room and storage. The lower level allows natural light and includes a 4th bedroom, full bath, spacious family room, study/den with wood burning fireplace, huge rec room and amazing sunroom! Since it is mostly above grade it allows for plenty of natural light and a level walk out to the back yard where you find a large deck and beautiful treed lot. Perfect location close to top schools, 495, DC and downtown Bethesda! No Smoking, Pets considered case by case. Please call (301) 370-5560 or email joehowertonsales@gmail.com with questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7608 GRANADA DRIVE have any available units?
7608 GRANADA DRIVE has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7608 GRANADA DRIVE have?
Some of 7608 GRANADA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7608 GRANADA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7608 GRANADA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7608 GRANADA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7608 GRANADA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7608 GRANADA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7608 GRANADA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 7608 GRANADA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7608 GRANADA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7608 GRANADA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7608 GRANADA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7608 GRANADA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7608 GRANADA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7608 GRANADA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7608 GRANADA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7608 GRANADA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7608 GRANADA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7608 GRANADA DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity