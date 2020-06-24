All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated May 27 2019 at 10:22 PM

7605 LEESBURG DR

7605 Leesburg Drive
Location

7605 Leesburg Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Rent this Gorgeous 6 bed, 5 full bath, 2 half bath home with over 6,000 sq feet of luxury living in an excellent location in Bethesda close to River Road. Entertainers dream, on a beautiful landscaped lot, with high ceilings & grand main level with gourmet kitchen, family & sun rooms. Unbelievable kitchen with large center island to die for, and family & sun rooms with high ceilings, large windows and incredible light, ideal for family and friends. Top of the line appliances including a wine fridge and 2 dishwashers. Catering kitchen space adjacent to the main kitchen. Amazing Master bedroom suite with cedar walk-in closet and a luxurious updated bath. The home is very well maintained with custom paint & hardwood floors. Large finished basement with space for games and exercise areas. Do not miss the luxurious media room. Need to store your wine? Need a room for the live-in? We have the rooms. This home is owner occupied and never been rented before. Walk to Burning Tree Elementary, Pyle Middle & Whitman High as well as the Landon School. Metro bus & Ride On around the corner for a quick bus ride to the metro. Jump onto the Beltway in minutes. Requires a minimum of 2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7605 LEESBURG DR have any available units?
7605 LEESBURG DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7605 LEESBURG DR have?
Some of 7605 LEESBURG DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7605 LEESBURG DR currently offering any rent specials?
7605 LEESBURG DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 LEESBURG DR pet-friendly?
No, 7605 LEESBURG DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 7605 LEESBURG DR offer parking?
Yes, 7605 LEESBURG DR offers parking.
Does 7605 LEESBURG DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7605 LEESBURG DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 LEESBURG DR have a pool?
No, 7605 LEESBURG DR does not have a pool.
Does 7605 LEESBURG DR have accessible units?
No, 7605 LEESBURG DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 LEESBURG DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7605 LEESBURG DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7605 LEESBURG DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7605 LEESBURG DR does not have units with air conditioning.
