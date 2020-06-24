7605 LEESBURG DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage media room

Rent this Gorgeous 6 bed, 5 full bath, 2 half bath home with over 6,000 sq feet of luxury living in an excellent location in Bethesda close to River Road. Entertainers dream, on a beautiful landscaped lot, with high ceilings & grand main level with gourmet kitchen, family & sun rooms. Unbelievable kitchen with large center island to die for, and family & sun rooms with high ceilings, large windows and incredible light, ideal for family and friends. Top of the line appliances including a wine fridge and 2 dishwashers. Catering kitchen space adjacent to the main kitchen. Amazing Master bedroom suite with cedar walk-in closet and a luxurious updated bath. The home is very well maintained with custom paint & hardwood floors. Large finished basement with space for games and exercise areas. Do not miss the luxurious media room. Need to store your wine? Need a room for the live-in? We have the rooms. This home is owner occupied and never been rented before. Walk to Burning Tree Elementary, Pyle Middle & Whitman High as well as the Landon School. Metro bus & Ride On around the corner for a quick bus ride to the metro. Jump onto the Beltway in minutes. Requires a minimum of 2 year lease.