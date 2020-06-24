7605 LEESBURG DR

Amenities
Rent this Gorgeous 6 bed, 5 full bath, 2 half bath home with over 6,000 sq feet of luxury living in an excellent location in Bethesda close to River Road. Entertainers dream, on a beautiful landscaped lot, with high ceilings & grand main level with gourmet kitchen, family & sun rooms. Unbelievable kitchen with large center island to die for, and family & sun rooms with high ceilings, large windows and incredible light, ideal for family and friends. Top of the line appliances including a wine fridge and 2 dishwashers. Catering kitchen space adjacent to the main kitchen. Amazing Master bedroom suite with cedar walk-in closet and a luxurious updated bath. The home is very well maintained with custom paint & hardwood floors. Large finished basement with space for games and exercise areas. Do not miss the luxurious media room. Need to store your wine? Need a room for the live-in? We have the rooms. This home is owner occupied and never been rented before. Walk to Burning Tree Elementary, Pyle Middle & Whitman High as well as the Landon School. Metro bus & Ride On around the corner for a quick bus ride to the metro. Jump onto the Beltway in minutes. Requires a minimum of 2 year lease.